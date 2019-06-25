USD/JPY Current Price: 106.94
- BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
- US Fed's Chair Powell will speak about monetary policy later in the day.
Mounting tensions between the US and Iran spurred risk aversion overnight, resulting in the Japanese Yen appreciating further. US President Trump announced “hard-hitting” new sanctions against Iran Monday, and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin indicated that this sanctions would “lock up literally billions of dollars of assets.” Iran's President Rouhani responded by saying the US decision displays Washington's desperation and will fail. In this scenario, equities fell, government debt appreciated and yields fell, while the USD/JPY pair fell to 106.77.
The Bank of Japan released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers debated the need to be vigilant over the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing. Given the lack of inflationary pressures, policymakers need to consider the risk associated with ramping up stimulus. The country also released the Corporate Service Price for May, which rose at an annual pace fo 0.8%, below the expected 1.0%.
The US session will bring today the CB Consumer Confidence Index for June, foreseen at 132.0 vs. the previous 134.1. The country will also release April Housing Price Index, May New Home Sales and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for June. Later in the day, the US Fed's Chair Powell is due to speak about the economic outlook and monetary policy in an event in New York.
The USD/JPY pair is bouncing from the mentioned low, but so far is unable to recover the 107.00 mark. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair accelerated its slump after failing to overcome a firmly bearish 20 SMA, this last extending its decline below the larger moving averages. The Momentum indicator holds within negative levels, lacking directional strength, while the RSI indicator is barely correcting oversold conditions, currently at 32, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 106.75 106.40 106.05
Resistance levels: 107.10 107.45 107.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1380 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD sees fresh selling and tests daily lows near 1.1380 region amid a broad-based US dollar comeback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh insights on the US interest rates outlook.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2760 post-UK data
The GBP/USD pair keeps the bid tone intact near the 1.2760 region despite a sharp drop in the UK CBI Retailing Reported Sales and broad US dollar recovery. Eyes on Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.