As with the CPI, a PPI year-over-year inflation spike is baked in the cake.
Producer price index month-over-month April 2020
-
PPI: -1.1%.
-
2020 Goods: -2.8%.
-
Services: -0.4%.
-
Energy: -17.3% .
Producer price index month-over-month February 2021
-
April 2020 PPI: 0.5%.
-
April 2020 Goods: 1.4%.
-
April 2020 Services: 0.1%.
-
Energy: 6.0%.
Q: Why does Energy have such a small impact on the PPI?
A: The following chart explains.
PPI final demand weights
Energy is 15.5% of goods but only 5.0% of the overall PPI.
PPI year-over-year
Producer price index year-over-year April 2020
-
PPI: -1.5%.
-
Goods: -5.2%.
-
Services: +0.3%.
-
Energy: -30.7%.
Producer price index year-over-year February 2021
-
PPI: 2.8%.
-
Goods: 3.4%.
-
Services: 2.5%.
-
Energy: 5.5%.
What's going to happen?
The year-over-year comparisons in March, April, and May are going to show huge percentage year-over-year jumps, especially April and May due to comparisons vs. the initial pandemic numbers in Spring of 2020.
Services will act as a bit of a stabilizer given they constitute 66% of the PPI, but the energy numbers are so huge they will have a very noticeable impact.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745
Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green. Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745. Key support for gold is located at $1,700.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.