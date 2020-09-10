YTEN Stock Price: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc soars by over 75% for three reasons

- NASDAQ: YTEN is trading close to $8, up some 77% on Thursday, amid its participation in a conference.
- A CBC focus on the impact of climate change on corps also highlights Yield10 Bioscience's products.
- YTen has raised funds – a move that happened two weeks ago – but is adding to its appeal to investors
An improvement in yield corps is yielding big benefits to investors – at least those that manage to jump on NASDAQ: YTEN while trading was not halted.
There are three reasons for the rise – not all immediate – that have been amplified by buzz on social media.
1) Conference: Yield10 Bioscience will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference early next week.; That will allow interaction with investors and potentially boost the Massachusetts-based company's exposure. In turn, it may yield additional sales. That is the latest news affecting the firm.
2) CBC piece: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has published a feature article about the necessity of improving crop yields. While is far from an advertorial to YTen's products, it adds to the interest in its products in a world that is suffering from the effects of climate change.
3) Fresh funds: Yield10 Bioscience announced a $4 million public offering that included the exercise of an over-allotment option. While that happened that in late August, speculators interested in buying the stock see it as another bullish reason to buy.
YTEN Stock Price
NASDAQ: YTEN has surged from $4.35 to around $8, nearly doubling in price. The sharp moves reportedly caused a halt in trading. The daily high of $8.45 is the first hurdle and the upside long-term target is the 52-week high of $31.05.
Support is at $6.70, the daily low, followed by the previous close of $4.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
