YTEN Stock Price: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc soars by over 75% for three reasons

NASDAQ: YTEN is trading close to $8, up some 77% on Thursday, amid its participation in a conference.

A CBC focus on the impact of climate change on corps also highlights Yield10 Bioscience's products.

YTen has raised funds – a move that happened two weeks ago – but is adding to its appeal to investors

An improvement in yield corps is yielding big benefits to investors – at least those that manage to jump on NASDAQ: YTEN while trading was not halted.

There are three reasons for the rise – not all immediate – that have been amplified by buzz on social media.

1) Conference: Yield10 Bioscience will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference early next week.; That will allow interaction with investors and potentially boost the Massachusetts-based company's exposure. In turn, it may yield additional sales. That is the latest news affecting the firm.

2) CBC piece: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has published a feature article about the necessity of improving crop yields. While is far from an advertorial to YTen's products, it adds to the interest in its products in a world that is suffering from the effects of climate change.

3) Fresh funds: Yield10 Bioscience announced a $4 million public offering that included the exercise of an over-allotment option. While that happened that in late August, speculators interested in buying the stock see it as another bullish reason to buy.

YTEN Stock Price

NASDAQ: YTEN has surged from $4.35 to around $8, nearly doubling in price. The sharp moves reportedly caused a halt in trading. The daily high of $8.45 is the first hurdle and the upside long-term target is the 52-week high of $31.05.

Support is at $6.70, the daily low, followed by the previous close of $4.35.