Yellen's Jackson Hole Symposium: key takeaways and comments

Yellen's Jackson Hole Symposium: key takeaways and commentsBy Ross J Burland
Market's were let down today from the lack of monetary policy guidenece or anything specifically pertaining to the Fed's outlook on the US economy and instead were delivered what actually had been expected.
Key tateaways and comments from Yellen:
- Fed's yellen says any adjustments to u.S. Financial regulations should be only modest
- Yellen acknowledges criticism of reforms since crisis but says they have made financial system safer
- Memories of the costs of global financial crisis 'may be fading'
- 'core' reforms have boosted financial resilience without limiting credit, growth
- Some reforms may be affecting market liquidity
- Open to reviewing volcker rule, supplementary leverage ratio
- Research still limited, fed will continue to evaluate effects of reforms
- Yellen cites private-sector signals that banks are safer
- Yellen does not mention monetary policy in prepared remarks at jackson hole
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.