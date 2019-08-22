XpertHR data: UK employers' pay deals hit 10-year high – Reuters

The latest data from industry consultants XpertHR showed on Thursday, major UK employers gave average pay rises of 2.6% to staff in the three months to July, the highest pace of increase in more than 10 years, as cited by Reuters.
Key Findings:
“Annual pay settlements in Britain began to rise roughly a year ago as the lowest unemployment rate since the mid-1970s put pressure on employers to retain staff, but deals had been stuck at around 2.5% in recent months.
The increase in the latest data represented the strongest rise since the three months to December 2008.
XpertHR noted signs of caution among employers with less than a quarter of awards higher than the same group of employees received at their previous pay review while 43% were lower.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Adds 8 pips in Asia, remains trapped in a bear flag
EUR/USD picked up a bid at 1.1084 at 00:00 GMT and rose to 1.1092 a few minutes before press time. As of writing, the currency pair is trading at 1.1089. The buyers failed to keep the pair above 1.11 for the third straight day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 10/21-DMA amid bullish MACD
Despite reversing from the 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD remains above 10-DMA as it trades near 1.2134 during Asian session on Thursday. Supporting the pair’s upside is a bullish signal by 12-bar MACD.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
The Fed Minutes are Out, but Does It Matter?
The FOMC July 31st Minutes were released earlier today and the collective market seems to think the minutes are less dovish than expected! Gold was volatile right before the release.