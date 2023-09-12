- Gold is seeing a soft retreat as US inflation data looms ahead.
- An upbeat US CPI read could send Gold lower.
- USD flows to determine the direction of XAU/USD as investors react to market inflation outlook.
The XAU/USD is stepping lower in Tuesday trading, testing the $1,910.00 level as investors await US inflation figures on Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
Metals investors will be taking a step back ahead of US inflation figures due tomorrow, and a firming up of the US Dollar (USD) index is taking the yellow metal down a peg, dropping below near-term bottoms and etching in a new low for the month of September.
US CPI figures to drive Gold flows on Wednesday
If US CPI figures come in or above expectations, it could put further downside pressure on Gold. Headline CPI data for the month of August is forecast to come in at 0.6%, a step up from the previous month’s 0.2%. Core CPI (CPI excluding food and energy prices) for the same period is expected to hold steady at 0.2%.
Looking ahead to Thursday, US Retail Sales growth figures are expected to show a slight cooling off. August’s Retail Sales data is expected to print at 0.2%; still a positive number, but a reduced showing from the previous month’s 0.7% growth.
A disappointing showing for economic calendar data could see a firm round of support for the XAU/USD, but increasing economic activity will send the Greenback higher and push Gold another step down.
XAU/USD technical outlook
Gold is slightly lower in the early trading week, down from Monday’s opening prices near $1,920.00, and daily candlesticks are so far getting suppressed by a descending trendline from May’s high peak above $2,050.00. Adding to the resistance cloud gathering above Gold prices, the 100-day Simple Moving Average is descending to $1,950.00, and an inversion of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average sees the EMA building resistance into $1,930.00.
On the short side, support is coming from August’s swing low into $1,890.00, and despite consecutive lower lows on the daily chart, bearish momentum is waning as the fast and slow EMAs on the MACD indicator begin to consolidate.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1913.06
|Today Daily Change
|-9.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1922.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1916.74
|Daily SMA50
|1932.22
|Daily SMA100
|1949.99
|Daily SMA200
|1919.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1930.77
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1946.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1915.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1925.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1915.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1929.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1937.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1944.04
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium
A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 as Pound recovers
GBP/USD is gradually approaching the 1.2500 level after declining to 1.2459. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data; GDP data is due on Wednesday. Market conditions are relatively quiet, awaiting the US Consumer Price Index report.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium
Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.
Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks
Bitcoin price is known to have a bullish impact on other altcoins when it rises, but the cryptocurrency is seemingly affecting the stock market too this time. Companies affiliated with digital assets are enjoying gains as BTC, even as the rest of the market remains relatively calm.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.