WTI tumbles almost 10% on Thursday despite agreement on output cut

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Price of WTI barrel retreats 20% from daily high, drops to one-week lows.
  • Volatility remains at extreme level despite OPEC+ agreement. 

The price of crude oil reversed sharply and tumbled further into the settlement. The WTI barrel traded on Thursday as high as $28.30 and settle at $22.76, a decline of 9%. In the futures market, WTI was trading around $23.30, still making sharp moves, moving modestly away from the low it hit at $22.58. 

The slide in prices took place despite the agreement at the OPEC+ to cut output. Iran’s Oil Minister said the cut will be of 10-11 million bps, “apart from the cuts expected of countries such as Brazil, Norway and the US”. 

The agreement did not boost prices and contributed to volatility. Production cuts are only a part of the problem, the supply side. The other factor keeping prices depressed is the demand that is expected to decline further as the world heads into recession. 

Technical levels 

WTI

Overview
Today last price 27.68
Today Daily Change -2.01
Today Daily Change % -6.77
Today daily open 29.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.26
Daily SMA50 39.49
Daily SMA100 49.11
Daily SMA200 52.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.93
Previous Daily Low 27.81
Previous Weekly High 30.67
Previous Weekly Low 21.01
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 28.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 27.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 30.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 31.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 32.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI

AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI

AUD/USD remains above 0.6300, despite stepping back from the monthly high of 0.6363 to currently around 0.6330, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. Markets in Australia/US are closed for Good Friday, Chinese markets are up with March month inflation data on the cards.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure

USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure

USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 108.00 figure. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.50 resistance. USD/JPY bull trend stays intact as the spot trades above the 108.00 handle and the 50/200 SMAs on the four chart.

USD/JPY News

Why stocks are recovering and where next

Why stocks are recovering and where next

The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?

Read more

Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.

Gold News

Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures