WTI trades with a negative bias within one-week-old range, just above mid-$64.00s

WTI edges lower, though it remains confined within a one-week-old trading range.

Easing supply concerns and a modest USD uptick cap the upside for the commodity.

Bears, however, seem reluctant ahead of the US NFP report and the OPEC+ meeting.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices remain confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so and trade just above mid-$64.00s, down less than 0.50% for the day heading into the European session on Wednesday. Moreover, a mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel eased concerns of supply disruptions in the Middle East. Adding to this, planned supply increases by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for Crude Oil prices. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) recovery from its lowest level since February 2022 seems to undermine the commodity.

However, the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would resume its rate-cutting cycle in the near future should keep a lid on any meaningful appreciation for the buck. This, in turn, should support USD-denominated commodities and limit losses for Crude Oil prices. Traders might also opt to wait for the release of the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Thursday before placing fresh directional bets.

Apart from this, the market focus will be on the OPEC+ meeting on July 6, where the cartel is expected to hike August output by 411,000 bpd. In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the US ADP report will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Moreover, the official US oil stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) would provide some impetus to the black liquid later during the North American session.