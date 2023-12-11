WTI trades around $71.40 after retracing its intraday gains

- WTI gained ground on the back of solid US economic data released on Friday.
- US has initiated the purchase of up to three million barrels of Crude oil for the SPR.
- The output growth in non-OPEC countries could exceed the supply in 2024.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trims its intraday profits, struggling to continue its winning streak for the third successive session. The WTI oil price trades lower around $71.40 per barrel during the European session on Monday.
Crude oil prices witnessed an upswing after last week's data release, revealing a certain level of resilience in the United States (US) economy. The robust employment data on Friday played a crucial role, depicting the labor market as one of the few positive aspects in the world's largest fuel consumer.
The recent decline in WTI oil prices has spurred demand from the US, which has initiated the purchase of up to three million barrels of Crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), with delivery scheduled for March 2024. This move comes after the SPR reached a nearly 40-year low over the past year.
Despite the commitment of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) to reduce production by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2024, investors remain skeptical that this will lead to a significant drop in supply. The anticipation of output growth in non-OPEC countries is causing concerns about excess supply in the coming year.
Additionally, concerns about deflation in China, the leading oil importer, along with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) that didn't meet expectations, added to the downward pressure on Crude oil prices. Recent data revealed that China's oil imports dropped to a four-month low in November, reflecting high stockpiles and subdued fuel demand.
WTI oil traders adopt a cautious stance in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) upcoming interest rate decision. The consensus expectation is that the Fed will keep interest rates stable at 5.5% in its forthcoming monetary policy statement on Wednesday. Additionally, the market also focuses on the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock data for the week ending on December 8, which will be closely observed on Tuesday for potential market impacts.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|71.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.1
|Daily SMA50
|79.97
|Daily SMA100
|82.04
|Daily SMA200
|77.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.77
|Previous Daily Low
|69.7
|Previous Weekly High
|75.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
