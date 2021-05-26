WTI time-spread jumps to strongest since May 2020 – Bloomberg

As per the latest analytical piece from Bloomberg, mainly taking clues from the Futures trading data, the “June-July WTI time-spread, also known as the prompt cash roll, traded at 20 cents a barrel Tuesday, the strongest level since May 2020.”
“The spread serves as an indicator of supply-and-demand balances at the main U.S. crude storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Its recent strength shows that inventories are tight just as oil refiners are ramping up output,” said the piece.
The report also suggests “a potential supply crunch just ahead of the busy summer driving season that sparks a demand surge.”
On the other hand, the Financial Times (FT) said, “Many fossil fuel-dependent economies will struggle to diversify despite intense pressure to hit 2050 targets.”
Read: WTI holds in supply zone, eyes on correction to 21-day EMA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls face rejection near 1.4200 multi-month high
GBP/USD consolidates below the 1.4200 mark on Wednesday. The pair extends the previous day’s consolidation move in the Asian session. Bears lookout for a break below the 50-hour SMA on the hourly chart.
AUD/USD jumps in tandem with kiwi, nears 0.7800
AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7800, jumping in tandem with the kiwi, following RBNZ's status-quo. Upbeat Australian Construction Output and a pause in the US dollar's rebound add to the upside. Fedspeak eyed.
SafeMoon may be on the cusp of a 90% rally
SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON volume profile underlying the pattern is not textbook.
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.