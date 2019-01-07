- West Texas Intermediate crude travelled to the upside overnight but has been capped in Asia.
- From a technical standpoint, WTI closed back above the 200-Experiential Moving Average.
West Texas Intermediate crude travelled to the upside overnight. On a spot basis, the black gold rallied from $58.15 to a high of $60.26. Oil was supported on OPEC+ allies production cut accord and prospects for improved demand following the trade cease-fire between China and the US. Similarly, oil futures climbed Monday, with August WTI adding $1.25, or 2.1%, to $59.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after touching a high of $60.28.
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries set a nine-month extension
The meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had drawn to a close with an agreement a nine-month extension. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 29 he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day, or 1.2% of global demand, until December 2019 or March 2020. Indeed, the combination of the ceasefire trade truce is a positive as well and the prospects of easier monetary policy keep the supply side argument in favour of the bulls also. However, there are a number of unknowns still, one of which is Iran which hinders the demand side of the oil market equation.
WTI levels
From a technical standpoint, WTI closed back above the 200-Experiential Moving Average bringing the $60 psychological figure back into scope. Instead, the weekly lows at 56.77 are now back over the horizon which guards a run down to the 61.8% Fibo around the 52 handle and the14th Jan 50.41 lows ahead of the 26th November lows at 49.44. On the upside, however, the bulls will now look to the 63.79 swing highs on a break of the $60 figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles in the 1.1280 region as dollar demand returned
The greenback ends Monday on a higher note, up against all of its major rivals amid upbeat local data. Safe-havens suffered from a better market mood. European currencies hit by poor local Markit Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD: 21-HMA limits recovery from immediate horizontal support
21-hour moving average (21-HMA) limits GBP/USD recovery from 13-day long horizontal-support as the pair takes the rounds to 1.2645 during early Tuesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold eyes the 20-D EMA and a 50% retracement
The price of the yellow metal has faced a battering of long Dollars following the weekend's news and trade cease-fire. This has taken the precious metal off multi-week highs and throws a monkey-wrench in the works for the bulls.
FX Flows Fueled by G20 Optimism
The G20 summit ended with a trade truce between the US and China. President Trump and President Xi agreed to restart talks with Trump promising to hold back additional tariffs and allow US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.