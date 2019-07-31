WTI technical analysis: At session highs but looks heavy

WTI oil has hit session highs above $58.40 after a bullish daily close.

Intraday charts are reporting overbought conditions.

A pullback to $58.00 could be seen in the next few hours.

WTI’s rise to session highs above $58.40 could be short-lived and prices could deflate to $58.00 over the next few hours, according to technical charts.

On the 15-minute chart, the relative strength index is creating a bearish divergence (lower highs).

Further, the indicator is reporting overbought conditions with an-above 70 print on the 4-hour and hourly charts.

Hence, WTI could soon come under pressure. The dips to or below $58.00, however, could be short-lived, as the daily chart moving average convergence divergence histogram has turned bullish and the Black Gold printed a bullish daily close above $57.62 on Tuesday.

15-minute chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Pivot points