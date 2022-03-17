WTI surges back above $100 per barrel as focus returns to Russia supply shortage, China fears ebb

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • Oil prices have seen a strong rebound on Thursday, with front-month WTI futures surging nearly $8.0 to the $102s.
  • While prices are still $27 below last week’s highs, Thursday’s rally may signal an end to the recent bear run.

Oil prices have seen a strong rebound on Thursday, with front-month WTI futures surging nearly $8.0 (or over 8.0%) from under $95.00 per barrel to current levels in the $102.00s. That means WTI has now been able to erase more than 50% of this week’s losses that at one point saw it trading more than $15.0 lower in the $93.00s and is now down under $7.0 on the week. That still leaves prices about $27 below last week’s highs, but Thursday’s rally may signal an end to the near-non-stop selling pressure of the past six sessions.

As for the catalysts behind Thursday’s rally, there hasn’t been one clear headline or factor driving the rebound, but analysts have put forth a number of explanations. Firstly, uncertainty regarding whether or not Russo-Ukrainian peace talks can actually come up with a ceasefire to end the increasingly brutal war remains highly elevated. Conflicting reports with various news outlets citing different sources make it difficult for investors to unpack what’s actually going on.

That is helping to keep a high degree of geopolitical risk premia priced into energy markets amid uncertainty about what will happen to Russia’s vast exports. On this topic, the International Energy Agency on Wednesday warned that while higher oil prices will probably destroy about 1M barrels per day in demand, the loss in Russian supply would be far greater. Morgan Stanley came to a similar conclusion in a note out on Thursday, with analysts at the bank predicting a 1M barrel per day drop in Russian oil output from April which would more than offset a 600K barrel per day downward revision to global demand.

Separately, concerns about lockdowns in China eroding oil demand there have eased a touch as Covid-19 cases start to fall back again and sentiment in Asia markets has been given a massive boost by recent announcement from Chinese officials of new policy support. “China fears” were a big reason why WTI fell back under $100 per barrel earlier in the week and so as they fade, it makes sense to see oil rebounding.

As for what lies ahead for oil markets, geopolitics remains the main big risk. If a peace deal does suddenly look highly likely and is on the cusp of being announced, this is a big downside risk for prices, which could be easily sent tumbling back below earlier weekly lows in the $93.00s. Meanwhile, Covid-19 risk in China remains worth monitoring to see whether authorities there can get things back under control.

WTI US Oil

Overview
Today last price 101.16
Today Daily Change 7.24
Today Daily Change % 7.71
Today daily open 93.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.8
Daily SMA50 91.9
Daily SMA100 83.52
Daily SMA200 78.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.02
Previous Daily Low 92.69
Previous Weekly High 126.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.2
Previous Monthly High 100
Previous Monthly Low 85.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 86.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs beyond 1.1100

EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs beyond 1.1100

EUR/USD continues to push higher on Thursday and trades at its highest level in a week above 1.1100. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounced from 1.3100 despite cautious BOE

GBP/USD bounced from 1.3100 despite cautious BOE

 The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the BOE adopted a cautious tone with regard to futures rate hikes. Nevertheless, the dollar’s sell-off helped GBP/USD to recover 1.3150.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends recovery toward $1,950

Gold extends recovery toward $1,950

Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rebound and clings to strong daily gains above $1,940. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally

Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally

The uptrend’s continued progress will be vital for the maintenance of the current relief rally as the weekend approaches with a risk that it could be cut short very quickly.

Read more

Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site

Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site

FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures