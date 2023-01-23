- WTI retreats from multi-day high amid lack of major positives, cautious mood ahead of key data.
- Sluggish markets, Lunar New Year in China limit energy buyers’ optimism.
- Preliminary PMIs for January, weekly oil inventory data from API could direct intraday moves.
WTI crude oil remains sidelined around $81.70, after refreshing the multi-day high above $82.00 the previous day. In doing so, the black gold portrays the market’s inaction amid an absence of Chinese players due to the Lunar New year (LNY) holidays. Adding strength to the Oil price inaction could be the cautious mood ahead of the preliminary readings of January’s activity numbers from the key economies.
That said, the broad US Dollar weakness and easing recession fears, mainly backed by China-linked optimism, seemed to have propelled the WTI crude oil to $82.68, the highest level since December 05, 2022.
Adding strength to the energy market’s positive outlook could be the news suggesting a five-month high in India’s crude oil imports and Pakistan’s readiness to push back the power shortage with international help. It should be noted that the hopes of improved festive demand from China also propels the WTI crude oil prices of late.
Furthermore, the European Union and Group of Seven (G7) coalition’s price cap on Russian Oil exports also adds strength to the energy benchmark.
Alternatively, hawkish comments from the major central banks, despite chatters of policy normalization, join the talks of more output from the key suppliers to probe the WTI crude oil buyers. . Additionally, comments from US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggesting President Joe Biden’s readiness to veto the House Republican bill on Oil reserve also weigh on the black gold prices. “The bill, called HR21, would prohibit the energy secretary from tapping the SPR without producing a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal lands - unless the release is for a severe oil supply emergency,” said Reuters.
Looking forward, the first readings of January’s activity data for Germany, the Eurozone and the US will be crucial for immediate directions. Additionally, the weekly oil inventory data from the industry player American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 7.615M, will also be important for the commodity’s immediate direction.
Technical analysis
Monday’s Doji candlestick on the Daily chart challenges Oil buyers unless the quote offers a daily closing beyond the 100-DMA, close to $81.75 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|81.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.26
|Daily SMA50
|78.12
|Daily SMA100
|81.83
|Daily SMA200
|91.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.93
|Previous Daily Low
|79.94
|Previous Weekly High
|82.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.48
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
