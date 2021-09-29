- WTI recovers from Tuesday’s losses, up almost 1%.
- Surging energy prices across the UK and Europe to increase demand for oil.
- EIA reports: US stockpiles dropped by 4.58 million barrels.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is climbing in the New York session, trading at $74.43, up 0.35% at the time of writing. Early during the day, crude oil slipped to daily lows around $73.56 though bounced back, trimming Tuesday’s losses.
Soaring electricity and natural gas prices across the UK and Europe benefits WTI prospects as people might switch from natural gas to oil. Additionally, power outages in China could push prices higher, as US natural gas producers struggle to fulfill worldwide demand.
On Wednesday, natural gas is losing $0.37, trading at $5.50. Despite that dip, the price is up around 14% weekly, as investors worry about supply chains increase.
US Crude oil inventories fall
Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration revealed that oil stockpiles in the US decreased by 4.58 million barrels in the week ending on September 24. The fall was worse than expected, bringing the inventory down to 418.5 million barrels.
On Wednesday, the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of OPEC commented that demand for oil products for heating and power generation could increase due to the ongoing crisis in Europe and the UK.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart.
WTI tested October 5, 2018, high at $76.80 unsuccessfully. Despite increasing demand, crude oil retreated below $75.00, consolidating around the $74.00-50 range. A break above $75.00 could pave the way for further gains towards another test of multi-year highs.
On the flip side, failure at $75 could push WTI’s price lower. The first demand zone would be the September 28 low at $74.11, followed by $74.00.
The Relative Strength Index is at 64, slightly flat, giving oil bulls a breather, on its way towards new 2021’s yearly highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1600 to a fresh 2021 low
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1600 after falling to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1589 on the back of the prevalent dollar's demand. Fed chief Powell reiterated they are close to achieving their tapering threshold, while ECB's Lagarde is in no rush to take action.
GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.
Gold poised to challenge the 1,700 threshold
Federal Reserve tapering chances backing dollar’s demand. Market participants are still concerned by bottlenecks and supply shortages. XAU/USD at fresh one-month lows and poised to extend its slump.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?