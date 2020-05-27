WTI strength fizzles around $34.00, API data eyed

- WTI futures on NYMEX ease from 11-week top of $34.91.
- Markets players reassess the previous risk-on sentiment amid fresh challenge to US-China relations.
- China’s Industrial Production, headlines concerning the Hong Kong issue can offer immediate direction.
WTI retraces from the highest since March 11 while taking rounds to $33.90 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. While optimism surrounding an increase in demand, amid global supply cuts, favored the black gold the previous day, fresh doubts concerning the relations between the US and China seem to weigh on the quote off-late.
Following US President Donald Trump’s hint for sanction on China, the market’s earlier optimism faded. Also exerting downside pressure on the risk-on sentiment could be the updates suggesting Russian jets’ interception to the US Navy P-8 patrol aircraft.
It’s worth mentioning that the hopes of economic restart and nearness to the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure dragged the US dollar, which in turn helped commodities like oil to benefit from. Additionally, the on-going production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance, as well as market-based reduction from the US, seemed to have added strength to the oil benchmark on Tuesday.
That said, optimists catch a breather as US 10-year Treasury yields slip 1.3 basis points (bps), after rising over three bps the previous day to 0.685%. Further portraying the cautious sentiment could be Japan’s NIKKEI that drops near 0.50% to 21,150 amid the initial hour of Tokyo trading.
Moving on, China’s April month Industrial Profits and further details on the US-China relations due to the Hong Kong Security Bill could offer immediate direction to the oil benchmark. Furthermore, weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior -4.8 million barrels, will also be the key.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond a 100-day EMA level of $35.40, sellers remain hopeful of revisiting Friday’s low near $30.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|33.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90%
|Today daily open
|34.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.59
|Daily SMA50
|25.38
|Daily SMA100
|38.21
|Daily SMA200
|47.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34.91
|Previous Daily Low
|33.51
|Previous Weekly High
|34.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.62
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|34.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|34.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|33.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|32.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction
USD/JPY drops to 107.50 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The yen pair registered losses from the five-day top the previous day as the US dollar declines across the board amid risk-on sentiment.
AUD/USD: Bulls await fresh catalysts to probe March high above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains while stepping back from 0.6676 to currently around 0.6645 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push...
Gold bears pause around two-week low above $1,700
Gold consolidates losses near the lowest since May 13 while taking rounds to $1,711/12 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion dropped heavily the previous day as global markets shun safe-haven demand amid broad risk-on sentiment.
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.