WTI stabilises above $45.50 level as crude markets eye pandemic developments

- WTI trades off earlier lows and above the $45.50 level as traders eye pandemic and political developments.
- Coming up at 21:30GMT, weekly API crude oil inventories could trigger a reaction ahead of Wednesday’s official EIA inventory report.
WTI bulls were there to support the price action earlier on during Tuesday’s session, keeping the American benchmark for sweet light crude supported ahead of the $45.00 level and then pushing it back above the $45.50 mark early on during the US session. However, on the day, WTI crude oil trades still trades with very marginal losses of about 10 cents or 0.2%.
WTI traders eye pandemic developments and broader risk appetite
Pandemic developments seemingly weighed on the crude oil complex early on during Tuesday’s session; news that German is mulling tighter lockdown restrictions as well of AstraZeneca facing Covid-19 manufacturing delays seemed to weigh on the complex early on. However, the crude oil complex recovered from lows into the US session seemingly in tandem with a US equities as the Covid-19 newsflow seemingly took a turn for the better; reports emerged that China’s SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine has efficacy of 97% in early trials.
Moreover, Pfizer’s CEO said he thinks the US FDA will vote to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Thursday and that the company is working on a new formulation that would avoid having to store the vaccine at -70 degrees Celsius. Additionally, AstraZeneca released its official Phase III results for its Covid-19 vaccine, which confirmed average efficacy of 70.4% shown by early data (62% efficacy in those given two doses and 90% for those given a half dose and then a full dose).
Looking ahead, pandemic-related developments look set to continue to influence crude oil market price action for the remainder of the week, although the complex is also likely to be influenced by political events in the US and Europe (US fiscal stimulus talks, EU Summit and Brexit) in so far as these events affect the market’s broader appetite for risk.
In terms of crude oil specific developments, things have been light thus far on Tuesday, but weekly API private inventories are set for release at 21:30GMT and, as ever, could trigger a reaction ahead of Wednesday’s official EIA inventories data.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|45.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|45.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|43.59
|Daily SMA50
|41.08
|Daily SMA100
|41.13
|Daily SMA200
|36.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.64
|Previous Daily Low
|45.47
|Previous Weekly High
|46.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|44.01
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|47.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.