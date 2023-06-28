WTI slides beneath $68.00 amid offbeat markets, US Dollar rebound ahead of EIA Oil inventories

- WTI remains pressured around weekly low after welcoming bears the previous day.
- Cautious optimism about China, receding fears of Russia-induced supply crunch fears weigh on Oil price.
- Anxiety ahead of top-tier central bankers’ speeches, weekly Oil inventory data also tease energy bears.
WTI crude oil remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day as bears prod the weekly low, marked the previous day, amid early Wednesday morning in Europe. That said, the black gold registers a 0.30% intraday loss while poking $67.85 by the press time.
While tracing the key catalysts, mixed headlines about the economic transition in the US and China joins the Sino-American tension, as well as the US Dollar’s rebound, gain major attention. Additionally, the commodity trader’s cautious mood ahead of the key central bankers’ speeches at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum in Sintra also exerts downside pressure on the energy benchmark.
the economic optimism backed by upbeat US data and the risk-positive headlines from China, mainly surrounding the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) USD/CNY fix and chatters about more stimulus, defend the market’s optimists.
However, the fresh fears surrounding the US-China tension and cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum in Sintra exert downside pressure on the risk appetite and the black gold.
That said, US President Joe Biden said late Tuesday that China has enormous problems. His comments were joined by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) news saying, “The Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, as concerns rise over the power of the technology in the hands of US rivals, according to people familiar with the situation.”
Previously, headlines suggesting Asian lobbyists are advocating for easier rules for Chinese equities’ overseas listing and comments from Premier Li Qiang joined the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) lower-than-expected fixing of the USD/CNY price to tease the Oil. Further, the US Dollar selling by major Chinese state banks, per Reuters, also restricted the WTI's downside.
Above all, receding geopolitical fears from Russia and fears of economic slowdown weigh on the WTI crude oil.
Alternatively, the weekly prints of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Oil inventory data came in as -2.408M versus -1.246M prior to put a floor under the Oil Price. On the same line is the global Oil producers’ push for more output cuts and macroeconomic jitters.
Moving on, the weekly official oil inventory data, released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -1.467M versus -3.83M prior can entertain the Oil traders. Additionally important will be the updates from the ECB Forum.
Technical analysis
Although the monthly horizontal support of around $67.50 restricts the short-term downside of the WTI crude oil, the 21-DMA hurdle of around $70.30 caps the immediate upside of the black gold.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|68.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.35
|Daily SMA50
|72.07
|Daily SMA100
|74.24
|Daily SMA200
|77.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.2
|Previous Daily Low
|67.58
|Previous Weekly High
|72.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.