WTI sellers attack $76.00 amid oil supply chatters, US PMIs, API stockpile eyed

- WTI fades bounce off the lowest levels in seven weeks.
- Doubts over OPEC+ output increase plans battle US SPR push amid sluggish Asian session.
- Treasury yields, preliminary readings of November PMI, private inventory data will be in focus.
WTI struggles for clear direction around $76.10-20, down 0.10% intraday ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
That said, the black gold bounced off the lowest levels since early October the previous day amid chatters over the supply crunch and no major response from the US push to ease Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). However, an absence of major catalysts and off in Japan challenges the rebound at the latest. In the same line is the cautious sentiment ahead of the monthly initial PMI figures for November and the weekly industry stockpile data.
Early in Asia, Reuters released an analytical piece backing the market expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, mostly known as OPEC+, may not be able to respect the US pressure for more supplies even if they wish to.
“OPEC+ sticking to its plan of gradually raising output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August, saying it worries a faster increase will lead to a glut in 2022,” said Reuters. The analysis argued, “Yet OPEC+ can't even hit those goals. Production by OPEC+ was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), raising the prospect of a tight market and high oil prices for longer.”
On the other hand, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, per Reuters, “US will continue to press OPEC and oil companies on supply and price of oil.” On the same line, Bloomberg shared comments from White House Economic Advisor Brian Deese saying, “Expect Biden to address gas prices in coming days.”
It’s worth noting that US President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Jerome Powell for another term as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair and Richard Clarida for Vice-Chairman propel Fed rate hike concerns and challenge the energy bulls. Additionally, recently fresh covid fears and doubts over China’s economic growth add to the upside filters for WTI crude oil prices.
Moving on, preliminary readings of the November month’s PMIs for the UK, Germany, Eurozone and the US will be important to watch as firmer activities signal more energy demand but also back the rate hike concerns and challenge the oil buyers. In addition to the initial activity numbers for November, WTI traders should also wait for the weekly oil stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 0.655M, for fresh impulse. Though, qualitative factors and the US dollar moves will be more important to watch.
Technical analysis
Although a bullish spinning top candlestick above 100-day EMA, around $74.75, challenges the WTI bears, recovery moves need to cross a fortnight-old resistance line near $77.10 to convince buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|76.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.3
|Daily SMA50
|78.36
|Daily SMA100
|73.86
|Daily SMA200
|69.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.02
|Previous Daily Low
|74.64
|Previous Weekly High
|80.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|75
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 2021 low above 1.1200 on higher yields, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD remains vulnerable around the 2021 low above 1.1200 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks firmer yields as Biden’s nomination for Fed officials propel rate hike bets. Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain cautious amid Fed’s tapering bets, looming covid and Brexit concerns. Focus shifts to the UK and US Markit PMIs.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined, with eyes on Fed and yields
Gold is looking to snap its three-day downtrend, attempting a bounce above the $1,800 mark amid a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. A corrective upside in gold price cannot be ruled out ahead of Wednesday’s US data dump and FOMC minutes.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Despite the recent cryptocurrency market correction, digital asset investment products dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to grow. While November has been considered a less bullish month compared to October ...
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.