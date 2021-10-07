WTI seesaws around mid $78.00s as bulls stay hopeful with eyes on US debt ceiling, NFP

- WTI holds the head high following the biggest daily gains in three weeks.
- US dollar weakness, risk-on mood favored bulls to retake controls.
- US Energy Department may keep oil reserves intact, Russia offers measured relief to gas crisis.
- US policymakers vote on debt limit extension, September jobs report eyed as well
WTI crude oil takes rounds to $78.50 following the heaviest daily jump since mid-June. That being said, the black drop 0.08%, flashing $78.51 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.
The energy benchmark cheered upbeat market sentiment and headlines from the US Energy Department to reverse the pullback from November 2014 peak marked earlier. However, the recently cautious mood, due to the US Congress voting on debt ceiling extension, as well as pre-NFP anxiety, question the oil buyers.
The US Energy Department announcement suggesting no consideration to release crude oil from the national strategic reserves seems to keep the supply crunch on the table, favoring the commodity prices. On the same line was the US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback, sidelined around 94.20 by the press time, amid mixed clues ahead of the key data/events.
Alternatively, Russian readiness to ease the gas crisis joins the fed tapering concerns to challenge the WTI bulls. On the same line were comments from the Iraqi Oil Minister who cited $75-$80 as fair price, as well as the Fed tapering woes amid firmer US jobs report and reflation worries.
Amid these plays, US Treasury yields jumped to the four-month high while Wall Street marked another positive day by the end of Thursday.
Looking forward, the US debt ceiling vote, China’s return after a week-long holiday and the US jobs report for September will be important for the near-term direction.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Technical analysis
Tops marked since July, around $76.50-40 defend WTI bulls targeting the latest high surrounding $79.55 and the $80.00 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.48
|Today Daily Change
|1.76
|Today Daily Change %
|2.29%
|Today daily open
|76.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.12
|Daily SMA50
|70.11
|Daily SMA100
|70.36
|Daily SMA200
|64.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.53
|Previous Daily Low
|76.6
|Previous Weekly High
|76.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.