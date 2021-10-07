WTI seesaws around mid $78.00s as bulls stay hopeful with eyes on US debt ceiling, NFP

WTI holds the head high following the biggest daily gains in three weeks.

US dollar weakness, risk-on mood favored bulls to retake controls.

US Energy Department may keep oil reserves intact, Russia offers measured relief to gas crisis.

US policymakers vote on debt limit extension, September jobs report eyed as well

WTI crude oil takes rounds to $78.50 following the heaviest daily jump since mid-June. That being said, the black drop 0.08%, flashing $78.51 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.

The energy benchmark cheered upbeat market sentiment and headlines from the US Energy Department to reverse the pullback from November 2014 peak marked earlier. However, the recently cautious mood, due to the US Congress voting on debt ceiling extension, as well as pre-NFP anxiety, question the oil buyers.

The US Energy Department announcement suggesting no consideration to release crude oil from the national strategic reserves seems to keep the supply crunch on the table, favoring the commodity prices. On the same line was the US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback, sidelined around 94.20 by the press time, amid mixed clues ahead of the key data/events.

Alternatively, Russian readiness to ease the gas crisis joins the fed tapering concerns to challenge the WTI bulls. On the same line were comments from the Iraqi Oil Minister who cited $75-$80 as fair price, as well as the Fed tapering woes amid firmer US jobs report and reflation worries.

Amid these plays, US Treasury yields jumped to the four-month high while Wall Street marked another positive day by the end of Thursday.

Looking forward, the US debt ceiling vote, China’s return after a week-long holiday and the US jobs report for September will be important for the near-term direction.

Technical analysis

Tops marked since July, around $76.50-40 defend WTI bulls targeting the latest high surrounding $79.55 and the $80.00 psychological magnet.