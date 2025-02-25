WTI rises to near $71.00 following fresh US sanctions on Iran’s Oil

WTI price rose as the US imposed sanctions on brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies involved in Iranian petroleum.

Oil price gains were capped as Trump announced to proceed with import tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested a truce between Ukraine and Russia could be reached in the coming weeks.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues its upward momentum for the second consecutive day, trading around $70.90 per barrel during European hours on Tuesday. Crude Oil prices are rising as fresh United States (US) sanctions on Iran’s Oil trade heighten concerns about tighter global supply.

On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies involved in the sale and transportation of Iranian petroleum. This represents the second wave of sanctions as US President Donald Trump seeks to drive Iran's crude exports to zero in an effort to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, per Reuters.

However, Oil price gains were limited by an uncertain demand outlook after President Trump stated late Monday that sweeping US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico “will go forward” when the current one-month delay expires next week. Trump reiterated his belief that the US has been “taken advantage of” by foreign nations and affirmed his plan to enforce so-called reciprocal tariffs.

Market participants also assessed the possibility of a peace deal in the Ukraine conflict, which could ease sanctions on Russia and potentially increase its Oil exports. French President Emmanuel Macron told Fox News late Monday that a truce between Ukraine and Russia could be reached in the coming weeks following discussions with Donald Trump at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, the potential resumption of Oil shipments from Iraq’s Kurdistan region could help mitigate the impact of reduced Iranian exports. Iraq is awaiting Turkey's approval to restart Oil flows from the Kurdistan region, with the Iraqi Oil minister expressing hope on Monday that Kurdish Oil exports could resume within two days.