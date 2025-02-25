WTI rises to near $71.00 following fresh US sanctions on Iran’s Oil

- WTI price rose as the US imposed sanctions on brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies involved in Iranian petroleum.
- Oil price gains were capped as Trump announced to proceed with import tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
- French President Emmanuel Macron suggested a truce between Ukraine and Russia could be reached in the coming weeks.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues its upward momentum for the second consecutive day, trading around $70.90 per barrel during European hours on Tuesday. Crude Oil prices are rising as fresh United States (US) sanctions on Iran’s Oil trade heighten concerns about tighter global supply.
On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies involved in the sale and transportation of Iranian petroleum. This represents the second wave of sanctions as US President Donald Trump seeks to drive Iran's crude exports to zero in an effort to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, per Reuters.
However, Oil price gains were limited by an uncertain demand outlook after President Trump stated late Monday that sweeping US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico “will go forward” when the current one-month delay expires next week. Trump reiterated his belief that the US has been “taken advantage of” by foreign nations and affirmed his plan to enforce so-called reciprocal tariffs.
Market participants also assessed the possibility of a peace deal in the Ukraine conflict, which could ease sanctions on Russia and potentially increase its Oil exports. French President Emmanuel Macron told Fox News late Monday that a truce between Ukraine and Russia could be reached in the coming weeks following discussions with Donald Trump at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Meanwhile, the potential resumption of Oil shipments from Iraq’s Kurdistan region could help mitigate the impact of reduced Iranian exports. Iraq is awaiting Turkey's approval to restart Oil flows from the Kurdistan region, with the Iraqi Oil minister expressing hope on Monday that Kurdish Oil exports could resume within two days.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0500 after soft EU wage data
EUR/USD trades in a tight trading range below 1.0500 on Tuesday. The data published by the ECB showed that Negotiated Wage Rates rose at a softer pace in Q4 than they did in Q3, making it difficult for the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 in European trading on Tuesday, helped by a fresh bout of US Dollar selling even as markets remain cautious amid trade war fears. Atention turns to BoE Chief Economist Pill's speech and US Consumer Confidence data for further impetus.
Gold edges lower as Trump’s administration plans to toughen chip controls over China
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday along with yields and equities, heading back to $2,930, and looks heavy with an overall market rout. The Trump administration seeks to toughen its semiconductor restrictions on China.
Bitcoin edges below $90,000, ending its long streak of consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in red, reaching a low of $88,200 during Tuesday’s early Europen trading session and hitting the lowest level since mid-November after falling 4.89% the previous day.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fallout from German vote, Fed's favorite figure stand out Premium
Statements, not facts, are set to dominate the last week of February. Further fallout from Germany's elections and new comments from Trump on trade may overshadow most figures –but not the Fed's favorite inflation figure.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.