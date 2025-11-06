WTI returns to the $60.00 area as risk aversion eases

Oil prices are trading higher on Thursday's European morning session, trimming losses after a three-day reversal. The price US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has returned to levels above $60.00, although it remains well below the $62.40 highs reached in late October

A somewhat brighter market mood is providing some support for crude prices to bounce up from two-week lows. Beyond that, news that the Ukrainian army is stepping up attacks on Russian energy sites is easing market concerns of an Oil glut.



Ukrainian sources have reported strikes on Russia's Volgograd Oil refinery on Thursday, and Russian media mentioned explosions at several energy sites. This news comes after a drone attack on Saratov's Oil refinery earlier this week, a plant that has a production capacity of 4.8 million metric tons per year.

Crude prices have remained on the back foot since late October, weighed by market fears of an oversupply, as the OPEC countries and their allies maintain their plans to increase output over the coming months, while the world's main economies show signs of slowdown, hinting at a decline in demand.



These fears crystallized on Wednesday as a report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that Crude oil stocks increased by 5.20 million barrels in the last week of October, well beyond market expectations of a 1.8 million increase.