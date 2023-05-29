- US crude oil benchmark WTI retreats from a daily high of $73.51, faltering under the $73.00 mark, impacted by looming Fed interest rate hikes threatening economic growth.
- A surge in expectations for a hawkish Fed following upbeat US economic data, coupled with diminished recession likelihood, sees a 50% chance of a 25 bps rate hike, a significant increase from last month’s 8.3% odds.
- WTI’s dip eased by OPEC+ output cut hints, Saudi short-seller warnings, and Russia’s production stance; focus shifts to June 4 OPEC+ meeting.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, retreats after hitting a daily high of $73.51, tumbles below the $73.00 figure late in the New York session. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $72.99, weighed by further interest rate hikes of the Federal Reserve, which could dent the prospects for economic growth.
Oil prices are weighed by the potential impact of further Fed tightening, despite OPEC+ output cut signals
After a solid tranche of US economic data from mid-May, investors began to price in a more hawkish Fed than initially expected. Upbeat Retail Sales, Industrial Production, GDP figures, and employment data eased the likelihood of a recession in the US. That’s reflected in the CME Fedwatch Tools, with a 50% chance of the Fed lifting rates 25 bps, up from 8.3% odds one month ago.
In the meantime, a risk-on impulse failed to underpin the WTI price, as news that the White House (WH) and the US Congress erupted that the US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck an agreement to raise the debt-ceiling so the country could fulfill its debt payments.
WTI’s fall was capped by last week’s comments from the Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman warning short-sellers that betting on falling oil prices to “watch out,” in a possible signal that OPEC+ may further cut output. Furthermore, comments from Russian oil officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, suggested that Russia is inclined to keep its current production without making changes.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, will meet on June 4.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|72.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.94
|Daily SMA50
|74.6
|Daily SMA100
|75.99
|Daily SMA200
|79.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.07
|Previous Daily Low
|71.52
|Previous Weekly High
|74.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.66
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.