WTI retraces from a 10-month high, hovers around $88.20 amid the surge in US inventories

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $88.25 mark so far on Thursday. WTI prices pullback from the 10-month high amid the unexpected surge in US inventories and the renewed USD demand. US crude oil inventories increased by nearly 4M barrels for the week ending September, the first rise in five weeks. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil stockpiles increased by 3.95M barrels compared to a drawdown of 6.30M barrels in the previous week, while the market anticipated a drawdown of 2.48M barrels. Furthermore, the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a 1.174M barrels build in the US crude oil inventories for the week ending of September 8 compared to the previous week’s -5.521M barrels. A surprising surge in US crude stocks suggests that demand fell when the summer driving period in the US ended. OPEC , on the other hand, maintained its projection for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 despite challenges such as rising interest rates and higher inflation. In a monthly report, OPEC anticipated that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, up from 2.44 million bpd in 2023. Both forecasts were unchanged from the previous month. Apart from this, a tighter supply by voluntary oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia has boosted WTI prices in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two largest oil exporters, announced that they would prolong oil output curbs until the end of 2023. Through the end of 2023, Saudi oil output will be closer to 1.3 million barrels per day. That said, the optimistic oil demand outlook from OPEC and a tighter supply might limit the WTI’s downside for the time being. Moving on, oil traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales due on Thursday. On Friday, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September will be released. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.