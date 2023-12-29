WTI remains on the defensive above $72.00 amid the holiday season's thin trading

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $72.15 on Friday. The downtick in WTI prices is bolstered by the modest rebound of the US Dollar (USD) and easing concerns about supply disruptions. Tensions in the Red Sea have started to fade as logistical operations have resumed in the area. Earlier this month, major shipping companies ceased using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal after Yemen's Houthi militant group began targeting vessels. Data released from the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly report on Wednesday revealed that US crude oil inventories increased by 1.837M barrels for the week ending December 23 from 0.939M barrels gain in the previous reading. Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Crude inventories fell more than expected last week, dropping by 6.911M barrels compared with market expectations for a 2.704M barrels drop. Nonetheless, the growing prospect of interest rate cuts in Europe and the US in 2024, exert some selling pressure on USD-denominated commodities and boost WTI prices. Market players anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start easing interest rates as early as March of next year. Oil traders will monitor the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December, due later on Friday. Amid the holiday season's light trading, risk sentiment is likely to continue to influence WTI price movement.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.