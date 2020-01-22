WTI refreshes seven-week low to $56.05 after API data, EIA numbers in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI drops heavily amid fears of weak demand, higher supply.
  • An increase in API inventories, diminishing importance of the geopolitical plays in the Middle East also played their roles.
  • EIA data, trade/political headlines will be in the spotlight for now.

Following the end of the settlement period for Wednesday, WTI was down more than 3.7% with a low of $56.05. Prices have recently dropped amid concerns of depleting demand and a rise in supply while also undermining geopolitical tension from the Middle East.

Be it the outbreak of China’s coronavirus or likely trade tussle between the US and Europe, not to forget the strength of the US dollar, all of them negatively affected the energy benchmark during the previous day.

Also exerting downside pressure was the weekly release Crude Oil Stock data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). The data for the week ended on January 17 suggest oil inventories rose by 1.6M versus the previous increase of 1.1M.

During the early week, the US EIA (Energy Information Administration) report forecasted new well oil production per rig at 1,598 barrels per day (bpd) for Bakken versus 1,559 bpd month ago. This follows the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) forecast of one million bpd of oil surplus during the first half of 2020.

It should also be noted that geopolitical threats from Libya, Iraq and Iran are likely failing to entertain the energy traders off-late.

Markets will now focus on the official oil stock report from the EIA, up for publishing at 16:00 GMT. The inventory numbers concerning the week ended on January 17 indicate a decline of -1.117M bpd versus -2.549M bpd prior to the oil stockpile.

Technical Analysis

Given the black gold’s price break below 200-day SMA level of $57.65 as well as an upward sloping trend line since early October, at $58.40 now, the bears will target November month lows surrounding $54.90 during the further declines.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 56.16
Today Daily Change -2.08
Today Daily Change % -3.57%
Today daily open 58.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.27
Daily SMA50 59.07
Daily SMA100 57.33
Daily SMA200 57.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.83
Previous Daily Low 57.7
Previous Weekly High 59.28
Previous Weekly Low 57.38
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Given the likely downside impact of the Australian bushfires on the employment data, actually weaker releases might offer fewer losses to the Aussie, except being too pessimistic. On the contrary, surprisingly positive data will have a high impact considering the pair’s recent declines and a need for a pullback.

Read more

USD/JPY: Bulls and bears jostle around 109.90 amid mild risk-aversion

USD/JPY: Bulls and bears jostle around 109.90 amid mild risk-aversion

USD/JPY extends its lower grind to 109.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. While the Yen’s safe-haven demand, amid current risk-off trading sentiment, weighs on the pair, markets also respected the USD as a safe-haven and limited the losses in turn.

USD/JPY News

Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC

Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC

After Tuesday's broad based decline in equities, currencies and Treasury yields many investors believed that further losses were likely. Increased risk aversion is a serious possibility but today there was a semblance of calm in the financial markets.

Read more

WTI refreshes seven-week low to $56.05 after API data, EIA numbers in focus

WTI refreshes seven-week low to $56.05 after API data, EIA numbers in focus

WTI drops heavily amid fears of weak demand, higher supply. Following the end of the settlement period for Wednesday, WTI was down more than 3.7% with a low of $56.05. 

Oil News

Pound pressuring the 1.3140 resistance ahead of Asia

Pound pressuring the 1.3140 resistance ahead of Asia

GBP/USD is breaking up from a triangle pattern while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market at the start of 2020 is holding above the 1.3000 figure. The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3140 level.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures