WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data

By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet.
  • Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil.
  • Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.  

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is struggling to extend its recovery from three-week lows of $38.29 in Asia this Tuesday, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood.

 Surging coronavirus cases and the reinforcement of stricter restrictions across Europe spooked investors sentiment while stoking fresh demand concerns for oil and its products on Monday. The US oil lost 3% and hit three-week lows just above the $38 mark.

Further, a rebound in Libya’s oil production raised fears over an increase in global supply, which exacerbated the pain in the black gold.

The Libyan state giant, National Oil Corp, ended its force majeure on exports from two key ports on Friday while noting that it production would reach 1 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next month.

So far this Tuesday, the WTI barrel reverses a part of the recent sell-off, helped by the upbeat comments from the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and broad-based US dollar retreat.  Saudi Oil Minister said that the worst is over for the oil market, at the virtual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek. 

Markets now look forward to the global coronavirus statistics and weekly US crude stockpiles data due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) for fresh oil trades.  

WTI technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 38.77
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 38.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.11
Daily SMA50 40.53
Daily SMA100 40.47
Daily SMA200 38.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39.84
Previous Daily Low 38.38
Previous Weekly High 41.93
Previous Weekly Low 39.65
Previous Monthly High 43.56
Previous Monthly Low 36.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 39.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 38.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 37.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 36.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 39.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 40.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 41.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

