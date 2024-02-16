WTI rebounds to $77.50 amid US dollar weakness, geopolitical risks

- WTI recovers to $77.50 on the weaker of the US Dollar.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the crude market could be in surplus throughout 2024.
- The escalating Middle East geopolitical tension might lift WTI prices as it disrupts crude supplies.
- Oil traders will monitor the US January Producer Price Index (PPI), due on Friday.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $77.50 on Friday. WTI prices edge higher after the weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales data raise hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon start cutting interest rates in coming months.
On Thursday, the US Retail Sales for January fell 0.8% MoM from a 0.4% rise in the previous reading, below the market consensus 0.1% decline. That being said, lower interest rates have caused oil prices to rise which translates to more demand for oil as activity increases with lower costs.
Meanwhile, the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East might boost WTI prices as it disrupts crude supplies Israel launched extensive and lethal airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in response to a deadly missile attack on northern Israel. Israeli leaders have warned that they would take considerably stronger military action in Lebanon if the cross-border violence continues.
On the other hand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that the crude oil will be in excess in 2024. The IEA stated that global oil consumption would rise by +1.2 million bpd in 2024, almost half the pace seen last year. This, in turn, might cap the upside of WTI prices.
Oil traders will keep an eye on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January on Friday. Later in the day, the Fed's Barr and Daly are set to speak. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|77.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.58
|Daily SMA50
|73.71
|Daily SMA100
|77.02
|Daily SMA200
|77.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.05
|Previous Daily Low
|75.51
|Previous Weekly High
|77.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.46
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses ground as US Dollar appreciates on improved US yields
The AUD/USD attempts to halt its gains registered in the last two sessions as the US Dollar gains ground on improved Treasury yields. However, the pair received upward support after mixed economic data from the United States.
EUR/USD pares losses and extends from 1.0700 after US Retail Sales miss the mark
EUR/USD gained ground on Thursday, extending a rebound from the 1.0700 handle after the pair flubbed technical levels earlier in the week. The European Commission revised down its Economic Growth Forecasts, and US Retail Sales showed an unexpected contraction in consumer spending activity.
Gold brights and surpasses $2000 amid mixed US economic data
Gold price recovered some ground on Thursday, as it reclaimed the $2000 mark due to falling US Treasury bond yields. A tranche of mixed US economic data weighed on the Greenback. Therefore, the XAU/USD posted gains of 0.61%, but as the Asian session begins, it trades at $2003.50.
Bitcoin price tests critical barrier, BTC call options between $60,000 and $80,000 rise
Bitcoin (BTC) price has inspired remarkable optimism among the bulls, which is seen in the ambitious Bitcoin options seen in a new report. Meanwhile, a renowned BTC adversary seems to have turned coat to sign a certificate in honor of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.
All eyes on PPI
Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.