WTI rebounds from 50-day MA but relief may be short-lived

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • WTI has recovered to $40.35 from Thursday's low of $38.75.
  • Political uncertainty in the US and growth concerns could keep oil under pressure. 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American oil benchmark, is currently trading in green near $40.35 per barrel, having tested the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) support of $38.75 on Thursday. 

The relief, however, could be short-lived on account of the potential for serious political uncertainty in the US. President Trump suggested on Thursday that the nation should delay its November Presidential election, as postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results. 

Trump’s comments are being viewed as an attack on the integrity of the coming election. After all, the date of the US election is enshrined in the US Constitution and the President cannot delay election without congress. 

Apart from political uncertainty, growth concerns could weigh over black gold. The official data released on Thursday showed the US economy, the world’s biggest oil consumer, contracted at a 32.9% annualized rate, the deepest decline in output since the records began in 1947, according to Reuters. 

In addition, contango in Brent futures market structure is signaling an immediate oil surplus. “The market will flip back into a mini-supply glut and a swing to the deficit will not happen until December 2020,” Rystad Energy’s Head of Oil Market Research told Reuters. 

Put simply, the odds appear stacked in favor of a re-test of the 50-day SMA support. 

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 40.39
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 40.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.89
Daily SMA50 38.89
Daily SMA100 32.1
Daily SMA200 43.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.5
Previous Daily Low 39.1
Previous Weekly High 42.52
Previous Weekly Low 39.99
Previous Monthly High 41.65
Previous Monthly Low 34.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 37.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 36.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.01

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures

GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England. 

GBP/USD News

Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region

Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region

Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.

Gold News

Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected

Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected

The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.

Read more

WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50

WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50

Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures