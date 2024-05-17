WTI pushes into fresh weekly high late Friday as Crude oil recovers ground

- WTI testing towards $80 per barrel as energy markets step higher.
- Risk appetite is on the rise, bolstered by rate cut hopes.
- Easing US inflation data and declining US Crude Oil reserves spark barrel bids.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose in late-day bidding on Friday as Crude Oil markets recover, but still remains within recent consolidation levels. US Crude Oil was propped up by a backslide in US barrel counts from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) this week, with broad-market risk appetite pinning deeper into ‘buy it all’ territory after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data eased more than expected in April.
Risk appetite increased during the latter half of the trading week after US inflation figures kicked investor hope for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts higher, helping to drag Crude Oil bids up from its lowest bids since late February. Despite refreshed rate trim bids, Fedspeak is striking a notably moderate tone, with multiple Fed officials cautioning for patience on rates from the Fed, and the possibility that rates could remain higher for much longer than markets might be prepared for.
With Fedspeak dominating the financial news cycle to wrap up the trading week, investors will be bracing for early next week when a slew of Fed appearances show up on Monday and Tuesday. A volley of talking points from Fed policymakers will be hitting the wires in the front half of next trading week.
WTI technical outlook
US Crude Oil rose into a late weekly high on Friday, pushing through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 79.10, ticking into 79.63 before the closing bell. WTI is pushing into a consolidation zone between the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.
The near-term ceiling is priced in at the last swing high near 87.00, but US Crude Oil is still up over 10% in 2024 despite trading down from the year’s early peaks.
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|78.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.14
|Daily SMA50
|81.52
|Daily SMA100
|78.36
|Daily SMA200
|79.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.3
|Previous Daily Low
|77.75
|Previous Weekly High
|79.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.71
|Previous Monthly High
|87.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
