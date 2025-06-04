WTI Price Forecast: WTI stalls below $63, pressured by oversupply risks and weak fuel demand

- WTI crude oil retreats on Wednesday, trading near $62.05 after failing to hold above $63.00
- US data show that crude inventories fell, but gasoline and diesel stocks rose, raising concerns about demand.
- The technical range between $60 and $63 remains intact, with $65 acting as a key level of resistance.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices retreat on Wednesday after two straight days of gains. At the time of writing, WTI is hovering above the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), down nearly 1.5% from the intraday high of $63.31, and trading around $62.41 during the American session.
The pullback follows fresh US inventory data that raised some red flags for the oil market. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a larger-than-expected build in gasoline and diesel stockpiles, which overshadowed a solid 4.3 million barrel draw in crude inventories last week. That imbalance is fueling concerns about weakening fuel demand. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has hinted at a potential push for a significant production increase, as OPEC+ continues to gradually ramp up output, while global trade tensions add another layer of uncertainty to the demand outlook.
From a technical standpoint, the daily chart shows that WTI remains confined within a well-defined range between $60.00 and $63.00, with neither bulls nor bears showing enough conviction to break out decisively. The $63.00 level continues to act as near-term resistance, having capped multiple upside attempts since mid-May. Meanwhile, support near $60.00 has consistently attracted dip-buying, making it a critical zone to watch for any bearish breakdowns. The $65.00 mark, just above the range, acts as a structural barrier, a former support-turned-resistance level now reinforced by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 65.08.
The 21-day EMA, currently sitting around $61.51, has flattened out and now acts more like a neutral pivot than a trend guide. Unless WTI can post a decisive daily close above $65, the broader outlook remains neutral. A break above would open the door toward $68 and $70, while a close below $60 would likely trigger bearish bets, exposing downside targets near $58 and $55, especially if accompanied by bearish macro cues.
Momentum signals remain mixed, reinforcing the broader theme of indecision. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 52, holding slightly above the neutral 50 mark. While this suggests a mild bullish bias, it's not strong enough to indicate a trend shift on its own. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has recently shown a bullish crossover, with the MACD line just nudging above the signal line. However, both lines remain close to the zero axis, which reflects a lack of conviction and limited follow-through from either side. Until momentum builds, WTI is likely to remain rangebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.