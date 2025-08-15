WTI Price Forecast: At make or a break near $62

The Oil price trades lower at around $62.50 ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting.

US President Trump expressed confidence that Russia would agree to end the war in Ukraine.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, trades 0.9% lower at around $62.50 during the European trading session on Friday. The Oil price faces selling pressure as comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump have signaled that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would agree to stop the war in Ukraine.

These comments from US President Trump came on Thursday, in an interview with Fox News, ahead of the meeting with Russian leader Putin in Alaska on Friday. “I think he's going to make a deal, Trump said. He added that he would then call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his European allies to schedule a meeting for further truce talks.

The Oil price has come under pressure on expectations that the US and the European Union (EU) would roll back sanctions on Russia if it agrees to end the war in Ukraine, a scenario that will increase the global Oil supply.

Additionally, a weak Oil demand outlook due to global trade risk would continue to keep the Oil price on the back foot.

Meanwhile, firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates in the September meeting, even as US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July has come in hotter-than-projected, is the only hope of Oil price bulls.

The formation of a fresh swing low by the Oil price near $61.35 on August 13 has confirmed a lower high and lower low structure, which indicates a bearish trend. The downward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $34.48 also suggests that the near-term trend is bearish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers at a make-or-break level around 40.00. A fresh downside momentum would emerge if the RSI slides below that level.

The Oil price could extend its downside to near the psychological level of $60.00 and the May 30 low of $59.40 if it breaks below Wednesday’s low of $61.35.

On the flip side, a recovery move by the Oil price above the August 6 high of $66.00 would open the door towards the July 9 high of $68.00, followed by the July 30 high of $70.00.

WTI daily chart