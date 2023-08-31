WTI Price Analysis: WTI rises near $83.00 amid supply crunch fears

- WTI rose near the $82.90 zone, setting a three-day winning streak.
- Supply crunch fears amid the Hurracain Idalia tractions Oil prices.
- A stronger USD and the fragile Chinese situation may limit the upside.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose on Wednesday and threatened the $83.00 resistance.
What is driving the price upwards is Hurricane Idalia approaching the Gulf of Mexico, where the US concentrates 15% of its Oil production and supply crunch fears are increasing crude prices. In addition, the report of lower-than-expected US crude stockpiles released on Tuesday and the continuing manoeuvres by OPEC+ to extend its voluntary production cuts also contributes to the upside.
Moreover, China reported soft economic data during the Asian session, with the Non-Manufacturing PMI decreasing to 51.00, vs. the 51.1 expected, and the weak Chinese outlook may limit the black gold’s gains. In line with that, the USD is trading strong against most of its rivals, which could also hold back the WTI bulls.
WTI Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, it is apparent that the WTI has a neutral to bullish technical stance, with the bulls gradually recovering ground. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a positive slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) lays out decreasing red bars. Moreover, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), implying that the bulls retain control on a broader scale.
Support levels: $81.25, $80.00, $78.50.
Resistance levels: $83.00, $83.50, $84.50.
WTI Daily Chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.76
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|1.57
|Today daily open
|81.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.91
|Daily SMA50
|77.14
|Daily SMA100
|75.1
|Daily SMA200
|75.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.82
|Previous Daily Low
|80.68
|Previous Weekly High
|81.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.53
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
