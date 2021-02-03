WTI Price Analysis: Wavers around one-year top amid overbought RSI

- WTI wavers around late-January 2020 high, eases from $55.00 seems to offer immediate resistance.
- Overbought RSI conditions can drag the quote back to February top but 21-day SMA will restrict further downside.
- 10-week-old resistance line lures the bulls beyond $55.00.
Despite marking repeated pullback moves from $55.00, WTI remains strong near the highest since January 24, 2020, currently up 0.35% near $54.90, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark keeps the previous day’s upside break of February 2020 top.
Though, overbought RSI conditions raise doubt on the quote’s further advances. As a result, intraday sellers may take a risk in case the black gold prices drop below February 2020 peak surrounding $54.70.
Following that, the January’s peak surrounding $53.90 and 21-day SMA level of $52.70 will be the key levels to watch, a break of which could change the current uptrend.
On the contrary, successful trading beyond $54.70 will keep hammering the $55.00 threshold while targeting an upward sloping trend line from late November, at $57.35 now.
Should oil bulls dominate past-$57.35, $60.00 psychological magnet and the last year’s high of $65.35 should gain the market’s attention.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|54.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.59
|Daily SMA50
|49.3
|Daily SMA100
|44.73
|Daily SMA200
|41.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.16
|Previous Daily Low
|53.32
|Previous Weekly High
|53.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.8
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|55.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
