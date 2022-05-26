- WTI remains sidelined after rising the most in a fortnight.
- Break of two-month-old descending trend line, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
- Rising wedge can test buyers on the way to late March swing high.
WTI struggles to extend the upside break of the key hurdle, grinds higher around the two-month top during Friday’s Asian session. That said, the black gold seesaws near $113.10 at the latest.
Given the firmer RSI (14), not overbought, joining the bullish MACD signals to back WTI’s latest breakout, the commodity prices are likely to extend the run-up.
However, a six-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern tests the upside momentum, with the formation’s resistance line near $114.90 acting as an immediate hurdle.
Also challenging the short-term WTI buyers is March’s high near $115.90, a break of which will allow the bulls to aim for the yearly top marked in March near $129.45.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the resistance-turned-support line from March 24, around $112.55 by the press time.
Following that, the 10-DMA and support line of the aforementioned wedge, respectively near $110.35 and $108.75, will be crucial to watch.
Should the quote drops past $108.75, it confirms the rising wedge and becomes vulnerable to testing April’s low near $92.65.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.07
|Today Daily Change
|3.15
|Today Daily Change %
|2.87%
|Today daily open
|109.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.67
|Daily SMA50
|104.34
|Daily SMA100
|97.95
|Daily SMA200
|86.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.84
|Previous Daily Low
|108.48
|Previous Weekly High
|113.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
