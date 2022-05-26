WTI remains sidelined after rising the most in a fortnight.

Break of two-month-old descending trend line, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.

Rising wedge can test buyers on the way to late March swing high.

WTI struggles to extend the upside break of the key hurdle, grinds higher around the two-month top during Friday’s Asian session. That said, the black gold seesaws near $113.10 at the latest.

Given the firmer RSI (14), not overbought, joining the bullish MACD signals to back WTI’s latest breakout, the commodity prices are likely to extend the run-up.

However, a six-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern tests the upside momentum, with the formation’s resistance line near $114.90 acting as an immediate hurdle.

Also challenging the short-term WTI buyers is March’s high near $115.90, a break of which will allow the bulls to aim for the yearly top marked in March near $129.45.

Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the resistance-turned-support line from March 24, around $112.55 by the press time.

Following that, the 10-DMA and support line of the aforementioned wedge, respectively near $110.35 and $108.75, will be crucial to watch.

Should the quote drops past $108.75, it confirms the rising wedge and becomes vulnerable to testing April’s low near $92.65.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected