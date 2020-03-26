WTI Price Analysis: Sluggish above $25.00 amid bullish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI seesaws within a small range around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • $21.92/87 can add to the support whereas 50% of Fibonacci retracement may act as extra resistance.

While keeping nearly $2 choppy range momentum, WTI seesaws around $25.10, up 0.08%, during the pre-Europe session on Thursday.

The black gold currently drops towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall, near $24.37, a break of which will highlight the range-support near $23.70.

In a case where the bears manage to conquer $23.70, $21.92/87 can offer a filter during the declines targeting the recent low near $20.57.

On the upside, sustained trading past-$25.85 could escalate the recovery moves towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level near $28.60 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around $30.50/55.

It should also be noted that the prices are near multi-year lows and the MACD is flashing bullish signals, which in turn could help extend the pullback moves.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.12
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 25.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 34.43
Daily SMA50 45.54
Daily SMA100 52.25
Daily SMA200 54.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.85
Previous Daily Low 23.71
Previous Weekly High 31.9
Previous Weekly Low 20.57
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.19

 

 

EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims

EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims

EUR/USD crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus. Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.

GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak

GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak

With the pandemic fears probing buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.1900 while heading into the London open. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE also tames the quote’s moves.

FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed

FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed

The risk-off sentiment remained the underlying theme in Asia this Thursday, as the market mood was fragile amid intensifying coronavirus spread on both sides of the Atlantic. The US economic aid package passed by the Senate, therefore, failed to lift the sentiment.

Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news

Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news

Gold struggles to regain the buyers’ confidence. The two-day-old descending trend line adds to the resistance. A weekly support line could challenge the pullback moves. US Senators might be called from the holidays to vote on the Coronavirus Relief Bill.

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.

