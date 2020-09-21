WTI Price Analysis: Sellers eye $40.40/35 zone on bearish candlestick play

WTI fades upside momentum, eases from $41.51 off-late.

Friday’s Doji directs bears towards 21 and 50-day EMA confluence.

Bulls remain cautious unless refreshing the monthly top.

Despite stepping back from intraday high of $41.51 to currently around $41.22, WTI prints 0.16% intraday gain ahead of Monday’s European session. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick formation on Friday, which in turn can recall the near-term key support area unless the quote crosses $41.75.

In addition to the confluence of 21 and 50-day EMA joint near $40.40/35, the $40.00 round-figures and $38.60 can also lure the bears during WTI’s fresh downside.

Though, any more weakness past-$38.60 will make the black gold vulnerable enough to revisit the monthly bottom surrounding $36.40.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of Friday’s top near $41.75 can direct the bulls towards the month-start low near $42.90.

Should the WTI bulls manage to keep the reins beyond $42.90, the monthly peak near $43.55 and August month’s high close to $43.86 can probe the oil traders before offering them the $44.00 threshold.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected