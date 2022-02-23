WTI Price Analysis: Retreats from $92.25 resistance confluence

- WTI pares intraday gains as key HMAs test buyers during three-day uptrend.
- Weekly support break also adds to the bearish bias.
- Bears need validation from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, $90.00.
WTI crude oil prices drop back towards $92.00 while consolidating intraday gains ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Although a convergence of the 50-HMA and 200-HMA guards the quote’s immediate upside, the black gold prints the third consecutive positive daily candle at the latest.
Other than the failures to cross the $92.20-25 HMA convergence, a sustained trading below the previous support line from February 18, around $93.65 by the press time, also keep WTI sellers hopeful.
Even so, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February 15-23 downside, near $90.60, will precede the $90.00 psychological magnet to test short-term declines.
Following that, the latest swing low and the monthly bottom, near $87.45 and $86.55, will lure the WTI crude oil bears.
On the flip side, a clear break of the $92.25 will aim for the $93.00 threshold before challenging the support-turned-resistance trend line near $93.65.
In a case where oil buyers remain dominant past $93.65, the $95.00 round figure may act as a buffer before directing the upside moves to the monthly high near $95.85, also the highest levels since late 2014.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|91.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.38
|Daily SMA50
|82.52
|Daily SMA100
|79.99
|Daily SMA200
|75.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.66
|Previous Daily Low
|90.83
|Previous Weekly High
|94.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.29
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 amid better mood
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1300 amid a better market mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. The risk sentiment is leaning positive following an important pivot in the diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 ahead of BOE MPR hearings
GBP/USD is struggling to extend gains above 1.3600 amid looming Brexit and geopolitical risks, despite the risk-on mood. Brexit talks to continue on a more regular basis while the UK leads in levying extra sanctions on Russia.
Gold on the backfoot below $1,900, geopolitics eyed
Gold price is easing below the trading range of $1897.70-1901.70 formed in the Asian session. Investors are waiting for fresh impetus on the sanctions status on Russia by the Western leaders. The US and Britain have already imposed sanctions on Russia against its arbitrariness.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level. Therefore, a bounce off this barrier is likely to trigger a massive exponential upswing.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
With markets across Asia tumbling on Tuesday amid the escalating threat of war, there is a spooky air of calm in Asian markets on Wednesday. With Japan on holiday, the Chinese indexes are higher despite the blatant risks of warfare in Central Asia and Europe.