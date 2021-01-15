WTI Price Analysis: Recovery from $52.24 pauses near Wednesday's high

WTI's bounce stalls near Wednesday's high of $53.93.

The 4-hour chart indicator signals scope for a pullback.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, is trading near $53.70 at press time, representing a 0.22% gain on the day.

Having turned higher from $52.24 on Thursday, prices almost tested Wednesday's high of $53.93 a couple of hours ago before pulling back slightly.

Another rejection near $54.00 would imply uptrend exhaustion and invite some chart-driven selling (or profit-taking), yielding a price pullback. Thursday's low of $52.24 is the immediate support, followed by $50.00.

The bearish divergence of the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors price pullback.

That said, the overall trend would remain bullish as long as prices are held above the former hurdle-turned-support of $49.43 (Dec. 18 high). Key resistance is located at $54.66 (Feb. 20 high).

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels