WTI Price Analysis: Prints a month of battle below 50-week SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- WTI stays below a confluence of key SMA, Fibonacci retracement for fourth week in a row.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond an ascending trend line from June 19 favor the buyers.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.
WTI seesaws around $43.10 before the European traders gather for Friday’s bell. The black gold surged to the highest since early-March on Wednesday. However, a confluence of the 50-week SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the January-March fall restricts the quote’s upside afterward.
Even so, bullish MACD and repeated bounces off a multi-day-old support line raise bars for the sellers’ entry,
As a result, the energy benchmark is likely to remain dismal unless breaking the area between $41.80 and $43.60, comprising the key EMA and the mentioned support line respectively.
It should be noted that February month low near $44.00 adds to the upside barrier before driving it north to March month’s top around $48.75.
On the contrary, a downside break of $41.80 can take an intermediate halt near the $40.00 threshold before challenging a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $36.88.
WTI weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|43.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.39
|Daily SMA50
|41.21
|Daily SMA100
|35.28
|Daily SMA200
|42.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.6
|Previous Daily Low
|42.48
|Previous Weekly High
|43.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.51
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.77
