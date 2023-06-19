WTI Price Analysis: Oil snaps two-day winning streak as sellers attack 200-SMA above $71.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI crude oil takes offers to renew intraday low during the first loss-making day in three.
  • Oil price pulls back from fortnight-old resistance line amid nearly overbought RSI.
  • Bullish MACD signals keep energy buyers hopeful above weekly support line, 1.5-month-old horizontal support.

WTI crude oil pares the previous weekly gains, the first in three, as it renews intraday low near $71.30 to snap a two-day uptrend amid early Monday.

In doing so, the black gold reverses from a two-week-old descending resistance line amid nearly overbought RSI (14). However, the bullish MACD signals and the 200-SMA, around $71.30 by the press time, challenge the Oil bears.

It should be noted, however, that a clear break of the 200-SMA won’t hesitate to prod the $70.00 psychological magnet while the 50% Fibonacci retracement of May 03-24 upside, near $69.50, may test the energy benchmark bears afterward.

In a case where the WTI crude oil remains bearish past $69.50, a one-week-old ascending support line and a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since early May, respectively near $69.30 and $67.20-67.00, will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, Oil’s recovery needs validation from the aforementioned resistance line of around $72.00, a break of which can direct the energy bulls toward the multiple hurdles marked near $73.50.

However, the WTI recovery remains elusive unless the quote stays below the late May swing high of near $74.70.

WTI crude oil: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.33
Today Daily Change -0.34
Today Daily Change % -0.47%
Today daily open 71.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.14
Daily SMA50 73.67
Daily SMA100 74.71
Daily SMA200 78.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.02
Previous Daily Low 70.19
Previous Weekly High 72.02
Previous Weekly Low 66.95
Previous Monthly High 76.61
Previous Monthly Low 64.31
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops to 0.6850 as options market flashes bearish signals, China optimism fades

AUD/USD drops to 0.6850 as options market flashes bearish signals, China optimism fades

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6850 during the mid-Asian session on Monday, reversing the early rebound by extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in four months. The Aussie pair takes clues from the downbeat options market bias and the latest China news.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bulls keep reins around mid-1.0900s on Juneteenth holiday, PMIs, Fed Chair Powell eyed

EUR/USD bulls keep reins around mid-1.0900s on Juneteenth holiday, PMIs, Fed Chair Powell eyed

EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0950 as bulls seek more clues while keeping control at the highest levels in over a week. That said, the Euro pair jumped the most since early January the previous week as the European Central Bank (ECB) out-hawked the Federal Reserve (Fed). 

EUR/USD News

Gold struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1,960

Gold struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1,960

Gold price continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow trading band for the second straight day. The XAU/USD trades just below the $1,960 level, albeit, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

Binance issues legally enforceable order to scammer entity amid ongoing battle with US SEC

Binance issues legally enforceable order to scammer entity amid ongoing battle with US SEC

Binance Exchange has come forward to deny any affiliation with Binance Nigeria Limited, a website recently cited by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission for soliciting the country's nationals to trade crypto on its various web and mobile-enabled platforms. 

Read more

Week Ahead – Can the BoE and SNB hike by 50bps? Flash PMIs incoming [Video]

Week Ahead – Can the BoE and SNB hike by 50bps? Flash PMIs incoming [Video]

The central bank theme will continue in the coming week with the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank next to announce their interest rate decisions. Both are expected to raise their policy rates but is there room for hawkish surprises?

Read more

