WTI Price Analysis: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

- WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day.
- The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce.
- However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American oil benchmark, is trading largely unchanged on the day near $39.50 at press time, having hit a low of $39.12 an hour ago.
The black gold has found dip demand below $39.30 for the third straight day. While prices fell by 4% on Sept. 21, the sellers could not establish a foothold below $39.00.
The repeated bear failure near $39.00 could invite buying pressure, although the technical outlook would turn bullish only after prices rise above the lower high of $41.72 created on Sept. 18.
Alternatively, a close below $39.00 would shift the focus back to the bearish Doji reversal pattern confirmed by Monday's 4.3% decline and open the doors for a re-test of the Sept. 8 low of $36.13.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.50
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|39.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.15
|Daily SMA50
|41.22
|Daily SMA100
|38.69
|Daily SMA200
|40.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.81
|Previous Daily Low
|39.32
|Previous Weekly High
|41.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.08
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews two-month lows near 0.7050
AUD/USD refreshes two-month lows near 0.7050, having stalled its bounce around 0.7075 region. The US dollar appears to have regained poise amid tepid market mood. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground ahead of US data, Powell Day 3.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s
USD/JPY is stalling at market structure and bears and looking for opportunity to the downside. Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner in those heights.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.
Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?
Investors continued to sell euros on Wednesday, driving the currency to its weakest level since July. Europe’s greatest fear is materializing with the number of coronavirus cases exceeding 5 million. As we indicated at the start of the week, stricter restrictions are on their way.