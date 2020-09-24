WTI Price Analysis: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. 
  • The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. 
  • However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American oil benchmark, is trading largely unchanged on the day near $39.50 at press time, having hit a low of $39.12 an hour ago. 

The black gold has found dip demand below $39.30 for the third straight day. While prices fell by 4% on Sept. 21, the sellers could not establish a foothold below $39.00. 

The repeated bear failure near $39.00 could invite buying pressure, although the technical outlook would turn bullish only after prices rise above the lower high of $41.72 created on Sept. 18. 

Alternatively, a close below $39.00 would shift the focus back to the bearish Doji reversal pattern confirmed by Monday's 4.3% decline and open the doors for a re-test of the Sept. 8 low of $36.13. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 39.50
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 39.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.15
Daily SMA50 41.22
Daily SMA100 38.69
Daily SMA200 40.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.81
Previous Daily Low 39.32
Previous Weekly High 41.75
Previous Weekly Low 37.08
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD renews two-month lows near 0.7050

AUD/USD renews two-month lows near 0.7050

AUD/USD refreshes two-month lows near 0.7050, having stalled its bounce around 0.7075 region. The US dollar appears to have regained poise amid tepid market mood. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground ahead of US data, Powell Day 3. 

AUD/USD News

Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back

Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back

Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.

Gold News

USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s

USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s

USD/JPY is stalling at market structure and bears and looking for opportunity to the downside. Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner in those heights.

USD/JPY News

WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.

Oil News

Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?

Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?

Investors continued to sell euros on Wednesday, driving the currency to its weakest level since July. Europe’s greatest fear is materializing with the number of coronavirus cases exceeding 5 million. As we indicated at the start of the week, stricter restrictions are on their way.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures