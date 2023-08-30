WTI Price Analysis: Oil prices reverse their course, still holding the 20-day SMA

- WTI wanders around the $81.30 zone just above the 20-day SMA.
- The US reported weak economic activity data and lower-than-expected EIA crude stockpiles.
- Investors eye hurricane Idalia.
In Wednesday’s session, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) cleared most of its daily gains, taking the price to a high of $82.00 and settling near $81.30. On the data front, the US reported soft employment figures, a downwards revised Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and lower than expected US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Employment Change survey from the United States fell short of expectations in August. The figure came in at 177,000, versus the expected 195,000 and the previous figure 371,000. In addition, the Q2 GDP was revised lower to 2.1% YoY and hinted at a softening of the US economic activity. It's worth noticing that the US is the world's largest Oil consumer, so its economic health impacts Oil prices. That being said, the expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) may limit the downside as lower rates cushion the black gold. Regarding stock figures, the EIA reported that crude oil stockpiles fell by more than 10 million, higher than the 3.26 million expected in the week ending on August 25.
In addition, traders’ eyes are on hurricane Idalia, which neared major US oil production sites in the Gulf of Mexico, representing 15% of US oil output.
WTI Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, WTI exhibits signs of bullish exhaustion, contributing to a neutral to bearish technical perspective. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates weakening bullish momentum with a negative slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) exhibits stagnant red bars. Moreover, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating that the bulls are in command of the broader picture.
Support levels: $81.15 (20-day SMA), $80.00, $78.50.
Resistance levels: $82.00, $82.50, $83.00.
WTI Daily Chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|81.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.81
|Daily SMA50
|76.95
|Daily SMA100
|75.12
|Daily SMA200
|75.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.21
|Previous Daily Low
|79.21
|Previous Weekly High
|81.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.53
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
