WTI Price Analysis: Oil prices reverse their course, still holding the 20-day SMA

Analysing the daily chart, WTI exhibits signs of bullish exhaustion, contributing to a neutral to bearish technical perspective. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates weakening bullish momentum with a negative slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) exhibits stagnant red bars. Moreover, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating that the bulls are in command of the broader picture.

The Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Employment Change survey from the United States fell short of expectations in August. The figure came in at 177,000, versus the expected 195,000 and the previous figure 371,000. In addition, the Q2 GDP was revised lower to 2.1% YoY and hinted at a softening of the US economic activity. It's worth noticing that the US is the world's largest Oil consumer, so its economic health impacts Oil prices . That being said, the expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) may limit the downside as lower rates cushion the black gold. Regarding stock figures, the EIA reported that crude oil stockpiles fell by more than 10 million, higher than the 3.26 million expected in the week ending on August 25.

In Wednesday’s session, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) cleared most of its daily gains, taking the price to a high of $82.00 and settling near $81.30. On the data front, the US reported soft employment figures, a downwards revised Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and lower than expected US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

