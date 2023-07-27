WTI Price Analysis: Oil prices escalate to highs since April amid tighter supply

- WTI jumped above $80.00 for the first time since mid-April.
- Tighter global supply and Chinese stimulus support the rise in Oil prices.
- Hawkish bets on the Fed may limit the price’s momentum.
On Thursday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose more than 1% to its highest level since mid-April, above $80.00. Investors seem to be weighing the fact that the Chinese economic stimulus would bolster local economic activity and drive Oil prices up on higher demand. In addition, expectations of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cuts give further traction to the black gold.
On the negative side, the USD strength following the Federal Reserve (Fed) hike on Wednesday and the release of robust economic activity data on Thursday may limit the WTI’s advance. In that sense, as Jerome Powell opened a hike in September as the decision will be based on data, strong US data fuel hawkish bets on the Fed favouring the USD.
In that sense, it was reported that the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at an annualised rate of 2.4%, exceeding the 1.8% expected and the previous 2%. Durable goods saw a notable increase in June. The headline number increased by 4.7% MoM, exceeding the market expectation of 1%, while orders excluding Defense and Transportation increased by 6.2% and 0.6%, respectively, despite expectations for them to remain unchanged.
In addition, Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 21 decreased further, coming in at 221,000 rather than the predicted 235,000 and the previous 228,000. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are discounting low odds of a hike in September (24%).
WTI Levels to watch
From a technical standpoint and according to the daily chart, the WTI holds a short-term bullish perspective. The price remains trading above its main moving averages, while its indicators edge higher but stand near overbought conditions to a downward correction shouldn’t be taken off the table.
Resistance levels: $82.00,$82.30,$82.50.
Support levels: $76.66 (200-day SMA), $74.96 (20-day SMA),$73.52 (100-day SMA).
WTI Daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.89
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|78.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.47
|Daily SMA50
|72.33
|Daily SMA100
|73.5
|Daily SMA200
|76.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.63
|Previous Daily Low
|78.43
|Previous Weekly High
|77.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.78
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
