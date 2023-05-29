WTI Price Analysis: Oil buyers prod weekly hurdle above $73.00 on US debt ceiling optimism

- WTI crude oil begins the week with a gap-up, crosses short-term resistance line on market’s mildly positive mood.
- Bullish MACD signals favor energy buyers but RSI conditions suggest limited upside room.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, immediate support line keeps Oil buyers hopeful.
WTI crude oil picks up bids to defend the week-start gap towards the north of $73.00, up 0.50% near $73.30 by the press time of the mid-Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the black gold surpasses a three-day-old descending resistance line while approaching a horizontal hurdle comprising multiple levels marked since May 19.
It should be noted that the initial agreement on the US debt ceiling extension allows the commodity price to remain firmer despite the challenges the deal has in Congress.
Also read: US President Biden: This deal is good news for the American people
It’s worth noting that the MACD indicator flashes bullish signals and favors the energy buyers but the RSI (14) approaches the overbought region and hence suggests limited upside room for the commodity price.
That said, the WTI bulls may quickly challenge the previous weekly peak of $74.70 on crossing the immediate horizontal hurdle surrounding $73.50-55. However, the monthly high of $76.60 and the late April swing high near $76.85 could check the quote’s further upside.
Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support line stretched from the last Wednesday and the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), respectively near $72.85 and $72.40, can challenge the WTI bears.
Also likely to challenge the commodity buyers is an upward-sloping resistance line from May 17, near $71.60.
WTI crude oil: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|72.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.94
|Daily SMA50
|74.6
|Daily SMA100
|75.99
|Daily SMA200
|79.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.07
|Previous Daily Low
|71.52
|Previous Weekly High
|74.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.66
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
