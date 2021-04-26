WTI Price Analysis: Off intraday low but key SMAs to test the bulls

- WTI picks up bids inside a short-term rising channel.
- Easing Momentum, key SMA challenge corrective pullback.
- Bears will look for entries below $61.50, buyers to have a bumpy road ahead.
WTI struggles to regain $62.00, down 0.15% near $61.95, despite the recent bounce off intraday low during Monday’s Asian session.
Although an upward sloping trend channel from last Thursday portrays the black gold’s short-term recovery moves, the Momentum indicator’s retreat and nearness to the crucial SMA resistances seek to test the corrective pullback.
Not only the 100 and 200-HMA, respectively around $62.10 and $62.40, but the upper line of the stated channel near $62.60 could also raise challenges for the WTI buyers.
Alternatively, a downside break of the immediate channel’s support line, near $61.50 by the press time, precedes $61.20 and the $60.00 threshold to restrict the commodity’s short-term downside.
However, any further weakness past-$60.00 will not hesitate to conquer the monthly low of $57.66.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|62.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.02
|Daily SMA50
|61.64
|Daily SMA100
|56.31
|Daily SMA200
|48.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.39
|Previous Daily Low
|61.23
|Previous Weekly High
|64.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.6
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.71
