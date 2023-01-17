- WTI picks up bids to reverse the week-start pullback from fortnight high.
- Confirmation of bullish chart pattern, looming bull cross on MACD favor buyers.
- Convergence of 100-EMA, flag’s lower line restricts immediate downside.
WTI crude oil grinds higher around the intraday top of $79.68 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the black gold prints mild gains while reversing the previous day’s pullback from a two-week top.
That said, the quote’s latest gains could be linked to the confirmation of a bullish chart pattern, namely the “bull flag” on the hourly play. Also underpinning the run-up could be the impending bull cross on the MACD indicator.
As a result, the WTI is on the way to the theoretical target surrounding $85.50. However, the monthly peak of $81.55 and the previous month’s high of $83.30 could probe the Oil buyers.
It’s worth noting that the energy benchmark’s latest run-up also takes clues from the firmer prints of the RSI (14).
Meanwhile, WTI pullback remains elusive unless the quote remains beyond the $78.45 resistance confluence, including the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and lower line of the two-day-old bull flag.
In a case where the energy benchmark stays weaker past $78.45, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the monthly low of $72.65 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, WTI crude oil remains on the buyer’s radar unless it drops below $78.45.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|79.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.71
|Daily SMA50
|78.6
|Daily SMA100
|82.13
|Daily SMA200
|92.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.44
|Previous Daily Low
|78.78
|Previous Weekly High
|80.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.89
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.2200 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD struggles for clear directions after reversing from a one-month high the previous day, making rounds to 1.2200 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair fall short of portraying the price-negative headlines surrounding the UK.
EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed
EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory as solid yields are weighing on risk-perceived currencies. The release of the US PPI will provide more cues about inflation projections. According to Bloomberg’s poll, the ECB is expected to find an interest rate peak at 3.25%.
Gold bulls down but not out whilst above $1,900 Premium
Gold price has entered a phase of consolidation above $1,900 on Tuesday after correcting heavily from the highest levels since April 2022. Gold price is awaiting a fresh catalyst to resume its upbeat momentum even as the USD rebounds in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.