- WTI takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends Friday’s pullback from one-week high.
- Bearish MACD signals, pullback from 100-SMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Six-week-old resistance line, the channel’s top challenges the buyers.
WTI crude oil prices drop for the second consecutive day, down 1.0% while refreshing daily lows around $90.50 heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the black gold approaches the lower line of the weekly bullish channel, while also extending Thursday’s pullback from the 100-SMA. The downside bias also takes clues from bearish MACD signals.
That said, the energy benchmark needs to break the $90.30 support to welcome bears. Also challenging the sellers is the $90.00 threshold.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past $90.00 makes the commodity vulnerable to revisiting the six-month low of $86.40.
On the contrary, recovery moves may initially need validation from the 100-SMA, at $93.20 by the press time.
Above all, a convergence of the monthly resistance line and the upper line of the stated channel, close to $95.70, will be a crucial hurdle for the WTI bulls to cross to retake control.
Overall, the commodity prices brace for the fresh leg towards the south.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97%
|Today daily open
|91.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.01
|Daily SMA50
|101.96
|Daily SMA100
|103.78
|Daily SMA200
|94.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.14
|Previous Daily Low
|90.64
|Previous Weekly High
|94.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
