  • WTI takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends Friday’s pullback from one-week high.
  • Bearish MACD signals, pullback from 100-SMA keep sellers hopeful.
  • Six-week-old resistance line, the channel’s top challenges the buyers.

WTI crude oil prices drop for the second consecutive day, down 1.0% while refreshing daily lows around $90.50 heading into Monday’s European session.

In doing so, the black gold approaches the lower line of the weekly bullish channel, while also extending Thursday’s pullback from the 100-SMA. The downside bias also takes clues from bearish MACD signals.

That said, the energy benchmark needs to break the $90.30 support to welcome bears. Also challenging the sellers is the $90.00 threshold.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past $90.00 makes the commodity vulnerable to revisiting the six-month low of $86.40.

On the contrary, recovery moves may initially need validation from the 100-SMA, at $93.20 by the press time.

Above all, a convergence of the monthly resistance line and the upper line of the stated channel, close to $95.70, will be a crucial hurdle for the WTI bulls to cross to retake control.

Overall, the commodity prices brace for the fresh leg towards the south.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 90.47
Today Daily Change -0.89
Today Daily Change % -0.97%
Today daily open 91.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 94.01
Daily SMA50 101.96
Daily SMA100 103.78
Daily SMA200 94.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.14
Previous Daily Low 90.64
Previous Weekly High 94.32
Previous Weekly Low 86.64
Previous Monthly High 109.54
Previous Monthly Low 88.34
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 88.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 86.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 95.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.96

 

 

