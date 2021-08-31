WTI Price Analysis: Bulls struggle above $69 near double top formation

- WTI treads water on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours.
- Bulls consolidate near the $69.00 level making it a crucial level to trade.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with bullish crossover.
WTI prices print minute gains on Tuesday, following the previous two session’s upside momentum.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $69.01, down 0.01% for the day.
WTI daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI has been under intense pressure since the beginning of the descending trend channel from the high of $76.40 made on July 6.
Prices took shelter near the $61.73 levels made on August 23 and retraced back to the $69.00 mark, where it currently hovers.
WTI still trades below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $70.24, which signifies the weakness in the black gold.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could reverse the current upside momentum to fall back to the previous day’s low at $67.61.
Next, bears would aim toward the $66.72 horizontal support level followed by the August 24 low at $65.34.
Alternatively, if prices move higher, it would break the bearish slopping line to touch the high made on August 4 at $70.50.
Next, the bulls would attempt to meet the $71.20 horizontal resistance level.
A daily close above the mentioned level would further encourage WTI bulls to recapture the August 2 high of $73.54.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|69.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.23
|Daily SMA50
|70.32
|Daily SMA100
|68.16
|Daily SMA200
|61.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.5
|Previous Daily Low
|67.61
|Previous Weekly High
|68.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Dollar slumps on new taper message
Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way.