WTI Price Analysis: Bulls struggle above $69 near double top formation

  • WTI treads water on Tuesday in the  Asian trading hours.
  • Bulls consolidate near the $69.00 level making it a crucial level to trade.
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with bullish crossover.

WTI prices print minute gains on Tuesday, following the previous two session’s upside momentum.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $69.01, down 0.01% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart,  WTI has been under intense pressure since the beginning of the descending trend channel from the high of $76.40 made on July 6.

Prices took shelter near the $61.73 levels made on August 23 and retraced back to the $69.00 mark, where it currently hovers.

WTI still trades below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $70.24, which signifies the weakness in the black gold.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could reverse the current upside momentum to fall back to the previous day’s low at $67.61.

Next, bears would aim toward the $66.72 horizontal support level followed by the August 24 low at $65.34. 

Alternatively, if prices move higher, it would break the bearish slopping line to touch the high made on August 4 at $70.50.

Next, the bulls would attempt to meet the $71.20 horizontal resistance level.

A daily close above the mentioned level would further encourage WTI bulls to recapture the August 2 high of $73.54.

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 68.99
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 69.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 67.23
Daily SMA50 70.32
Daily SMA100 68.16
Daily SMA200 61.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.5
Previous Daily Low 67.61
Previous Weekly High 68.91
Previous Weekly Low 61.73
Previous Monthly High 76.4
Previous Monthly Low 64.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 66.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 66.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.69

 

 

