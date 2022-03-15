WTI Price Analysis: Bulls on their last defenses below $97.00

- WTI sellers attack three-month-old support line while renewing fortnight low.
- MACD flashes the heaviest bearish signal since early December 2021, downside break of 21-DMA also favors sellers.
- Two-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside filters, 50-DMA lures bears.
WTI crude oil prices remain pressured around a two-week low near $96.70, down 3.8% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the black gold justifies the previous day’s downside break of the 21-DMA, as well as the MACD’s biggest bearish signal since December 03, 2021.
However, an upward sloping trend line from December 20, 2021, around $95.20, challenges the energy bears.
Following that, the 50-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2021 to March 2022 upside, respectively near $91.60 and $86.70, will lure the WTI bears.
On the contrary, the recovery moves need to cross the 21-DMA level of $100.20 before attacking a short-term horizontal hurdle near $106.90.
In a case where WTI bulls cross $106.90, the $115.00 and $122.00 may test the upside momentum ahead of the latest peak surrounding $126.50.
Overall, WTI crude oil prices are near decisive support while suggesting further downside.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.75
|Today Daily Change
|-3.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.73%
|Today daily open
|100.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.38
|Daily SMA50
|91.22
|Daily SMA100
|83.3
|Daily SMA200
|77.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.79
|Previous Daily Low
|98.12
|Previous Weekly High
|126.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.2
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3050 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3050, cheering softer USD amid cautious optimism. The pair rebounds from the lowest levels since November 2020 heading into Tuesday’s London open. The immediate focus now shifts to the UK Employment data, with the jobless rate seen lower at 4% in January.
EUR/USD looks to regain 1.1000 ahead of ZEW, Lagarde
EUR/USD is on a gradual ascent towards 1.1000, as the US dollar loses ground amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Upbeat Chinese data and hopes for the Ukraine-Russia war to end by early May keep bulls hopeful ahead of the German ZEW and ECB Lagarde's speech.
Gold eyes monthly lows near $1,900, as focus shifts to Fed Premium
Gold price is heavy so far this Tuesday’s trading, meandering near weekly lows below $1,940 amid a mixed market mood. The bright metal is extending its three-day losing streak, looking to continue the correction from 19-month highs of $2,071 reached a week ago.
Chainlink price to revisit $16 as LINK coils above vital support
Chainlink price tags the $10.82 to $13.06 demand zone. LINK price has shattered a few weekly resistance barriers and is currently hovering above a crucial, pivotal point. A bounce off this barrier seems likely but might come after LINK undergoes a minor retracement.
S&P 500 Index: Buy on dip thesis is set to get tested at the FOMC
Despite developed markets pricing peak Russia fear, recent degradation to the equity market technicals has emboldened stock markets bears who see a tightening liquidity backdrop coming. To them, Russia only accelerated a liquidity-induced re-pricing lower, leaving little upside beyond 4400 in SPX.